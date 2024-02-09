What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Belgaum? In Belgaum, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 6,27,020.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Belgaum? In Belgaum, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 84,254.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Belgaum? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Belgaum are Rs 32,266.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Belgaum? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Belgaum: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,10,000, RTO - Rs. 84,254, Insurance - Rs. 32,266, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Belgaum is Rs. 6,27,020.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,71,152 in Belgaum.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Belgaum starts at Rs. 6,27,020 and goes up to Rs. 7,71,152. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.