What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Bareilly? In Bareilly, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 5,88,509.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Bareilly? In Bareilly, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 45,796.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Bareilly? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Bareilly are Rs 32,265.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Bareilly? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Bareilly: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 45,796, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,88,509.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,24,633 in Bareilly.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Bareilly starts at Rs. 5,88,509 and goes up to Rs. 7,24,633. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.