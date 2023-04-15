HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ignis On Road Price in Baghpat

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.89 Lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,09,948
RTO
45,796
Insurance
32,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Baghpat
5,88,509
EMI@12,649/mo
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sigma 1.2 MT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3700
Wheelbase
2435
Kerb Weight
825
Height
1595
Width
1690
Bootspace
260
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is priced on the road at Rs 5,88,509 in Baghpat.
In Baghpat, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 45,796.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT in Baghpat is Rs 32,265.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 45,796, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,88,509.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 5,88,509 on the road in Baghpat.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis's on-road price in Baghpat starts at Rs. 5,88,509 and rises to Rs. 5,88,509. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat will be Rs. 11,933. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at Rs. 4,89,268 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 1197.0 cc engine. Baleno's price starts at Rs. 5,58,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 796.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis mileage is 20.8 kmpl.
Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone is the best model among all Maruti Suzuki Ignis models with full features. The Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a good choice.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 260 liters.
Fuel tank capacity of Maruti Suzuki Ignis is 32 liters.

