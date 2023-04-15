What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is priced on the road at Rs 5,88,509 in Baghpat.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat? In Baghpat, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 45,796.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat? The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT in Baghpat is Rs 32,265.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 45,796, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,88,509.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 5,88,509 on the road in Baghpat.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis's on-road price in Baghpat starts at Rs. 5,88,509 and rises to Rs. 5,88,509. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat? EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat will be Rs. 11,933. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Is Maruti Suzuki Ignis better than Baleno? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at Rs. 4,89,268 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 1197.0 cc engine. Baleno's price starts at Rs. 5,58,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 796.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.

What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis mileage is 20.8 kmpl.

Which model of Maruti Suzuki Ignis is best? Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone is the best model among all Maruti Suzuki Ignis models with full features. The Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a good choice.

What is the boot space capacity of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 260 liters.