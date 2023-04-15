Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.89 Lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is priced on the road at Rs 5,88,509 in Baghpat.
In Baghpat, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 45,796.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT in Baghpat is Rs 32,265.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 45,796, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is Rs. 5,88,509.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 5,88,509 on the road in Baghpat.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis's on-road price in Baghpat starts at Rs. 5,88,509 and rises to Rs. 5,88,509. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Baghpat will be Rs. 11,933. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at Rs. 4,89,268 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 1197.0 cc engine. Baleno's price starts at Rs. 5,58,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 796.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis mileage is 20.8 kmpl.
Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone is the best model among all Maruti Suzuki Ignis models with full features. The Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a good choice.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 260 liters.
Fuel tank capacity of Maruti Suzuki Ignis is 32 liters.