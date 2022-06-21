Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto Support (No), Apple Car Play Support (No)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes