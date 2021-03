*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Baleno is sold by Maruti through its Nexa retail chain and the hatchback has decent drive dynamics within city limits and beyond. While headroom for tall passengers may be a concern, there is enough space in the cabin. It isn't the sharpest looking in its segment but the exterior profile has managed to gain favour among many. There is no diesel on offer.