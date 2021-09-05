Marutisuzuki Baleno On Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price List, Specifications and Features
1197 cc | 82 bhp | 865 kg
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma in Bilaspur (Punjab) is Rs 641,512.
In Bilaspur (Punjab), the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma will be Rs 24,430.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma in Bilaspur (Punjab) is Rs 27,082.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Bilaspur (Punjab): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 590,000, RTO - Rs. 24,430, Insurance - Rs. 27,082, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 11,196. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Bilaspur (Punjab) is Rs. 641,512.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,009,469 in Bilaspur (Punjab).
The on-road price of the top variant of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is Rs. 1,009,469. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in 9.0 variants - the base model is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma and the top variant is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,009,469.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno on-road price in Bilaspur (Punjab) starts at Rs. 641,512 and goes up to Rs. 1,009,469. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,008 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
