Land Rover Range Rover Sport on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.92 Crore.
The on road price for Land Rover Range Rover Sport top variant goes up to Rs. 2.15 Crore in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel and the most priced model is Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is mainly compared to Land Rover Range Rover which starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr in New Delhi, Maserati Levante which starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr in New Delhi and BMW X5 M starting at Rs. 1.95 Cr in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel ₹ 1.92 Crore Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel ₹ 2.00 Crore Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 3.0 Diesel ₹ 2.12 Crore Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel ₹ 2.15 Crore
