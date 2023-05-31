Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsLand RoverRange Rover SportOn Road Price in New Delhi

Land Rover Range Rover Sport On Road Price in New Delhi

1/28
2/28
3/28
4/28
5/28
View all Images
6/28
1.64 - 1.84 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Range Rover Sport Price in New Delhi

Land Rover Range Rover Sport on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.92 Crore. The on road price for Land Rover Range Rover Sport top variant goes up to Rs. 2.15 Crore in New Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel₹ 1.92 Crore
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel₹ 2.00 Crore
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 3.0 Diesel₹ 2.12 Crore
Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel₹ 2.15 Crore
...Read More

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
₹1.92 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,64,29,000
RTO
21,07,625
Insurance
6,64,995
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
1,92,02,120
EMI@4,12,728/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
₹2.00 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Automatic
View breakup
Autobiography 3.0 Diesel
₹2.12 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Automatic
View breakup
First Edition 3.0 Diesel
₹2.15 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.11 - 4.38 Cr
Check latest Offers
Range Rover Price in Delhi
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr Onwards
Check latest Offers
Levante Price in Delhi
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr Onwards
Check latest Offers
X5 M Price in Delhi
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check latest Offers
RS Q8 Price in Delhi

Popular Land Rover Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport News

    Range Rover Sport SV runs on 23-inch carbon fibre wheels with optional carbon ceramic brakes.
    Range Rover Sport SV debuts with 626 hp, vibrating seats and more. Details here
    31 May 2023
    Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31
    23 Apr 2023
    Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
    Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale
    23 Feb 2023
    Tovino Thomas recently took delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in Santorini Black
    Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport
    23 Dec 2022
    All-new Range Rover Sport
    Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
    12 Dec 2022
    View all
     Land Rover Range Rover Sport News

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Videos

    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    <p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
    2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
    29 Dec 2012
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    View all
     

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport FAQs

    The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel is priced on the road at Rs 1,92,02,120 in New Delhi.
    The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel will have RTO charges of Rs 21,07,625 in New Delhi.
    In New Delhi, the insurance charges for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel will be Rs 6,64,995.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Land Rover Range Rover Sport in New Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,64,29,000, RTO - Rs. 21,07,625, Insurance - Rs. 6,64,995, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Land Rover Range Rover Sport in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,92,02,120 .
    Top model of Land Rover Range Rover Sport is Land Rover SVR 5.0 Petrol and the on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 2,15,16,445.
    The on-road price of Land Rover Range Rover Sport in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,92,02,120 and goes upto Rs. 2,15,16,445. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for the base variant of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport in New Delhi will be Rs. 3,89,350. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Aston Martin DB12

    Aston Martin DB12

    4.59 Cr
    Check latest offers
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    66.9 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    BYD Seal

    BYD Seal

    55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

    93 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details