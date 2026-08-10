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1 Upcoming Emote Electric Bike

Emote Electric Surge Right View
UPCOMING

Emote Electric Surge

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
100 km
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