Ducati SuperSport 950 Specifications

Ducati SuperSport 950 starting price is Rs. 13,49,000 in India. Ducati SuperSport 950 is available in 3 variant
13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati SuperSport 950 Specs

Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SuperSport 950 starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati SuperSport 950 sits in the

Ducati SuperSport 950 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S Arctic White Silk
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Tyre Brand
Pirelli
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm
Height
1186 mm
Dry Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
750 mm
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
94 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the chylinders head
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Æ 48 mm usd Öhlins fork with TiN treatment
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Clock
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Passenger seat cowl
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Ducati SuperSport 950 News

With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
23 Jun 2022
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
Ducati SuperSport 950 Variants & Price List

Ducati SuperSport 950 price starts at ₹ 13.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in 3 variants. Ducati SuperSport 950 top variant price is ₹ 15.69 Lakhs.

STD
13.49 Lakhs*
937 cc
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
S
15.49 Lakhs*
937 cc
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
S Arctic White Silk
15.69 Lakhs*
937 cc
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

