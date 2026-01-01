hamburger icon
SuperSport 950PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati SuperSport 950 Front Left View
1/19
Ducati SuperSport 950 Front View
2/19
Ducati SuperSport 950 Left View
3/19
Ducati SuperSport 950 Rear Right View
4/19
Ducati SuperSport 950 Right View
5/19
Ducati SuperSport 950 Top View
View all Images
6/19

Ducati SuperSport 950 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Ducati SuperSport 950 Key Specs
Engine937 cc
View all SuperSport 950 specs and features

SuperSport 950 STD

SuperSport 950 STD Prices

The SuperSport 950 STD, is listed at ₹18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SuperSport 950 STD Mileage

All variants of the SuperSport 950 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SuperSport 950 STD Colours

The SuperSport 950 STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.

SuperSport 950 STD Engine and Transmission

The SuperSport 950 STD is powered by a 937 cc engine.

SuperSport 950 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SuperSport 950's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Panigale V2 priced between ₹19.51 Lakhs - 21.53 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.

SuperSport 950 STD Specs & Features

The SuperSport 950 STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Ducati SuperSport 950 STD Price

SuperSport 950 STD

₹18.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,16,100
RTO
1,37,288
Insurance
44,770
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,98,158
EMI@40,799/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati SuperSport 950 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16 L
Length
2070 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm
Height
1186 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
94 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and Urban
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati SuperSport 950 STD EMI
EMI36,719 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,08,342
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,08,342
Interest Amount
4,94,794
Payable Amount
22,03,136

Ducati SuperSport 950 other Variants

SuperSport 950 S

₹22.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,97,500
RTO
1,59,800
Insurance
49,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,06,486
EMI@47,426/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati SuperSport 950 Alternatives

Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsPanigale V2
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsMonster
Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.86 - 19.88 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsStreetfighter V2
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vs890 Duke R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

20.79 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsNinja ZX-10R

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers