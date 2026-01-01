|Engine
|937 cc
The SuperSport 950 S, is listed at ₹22.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SuperSport 950 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SuperSport 950 S is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.
The SuperSport 950 S is powered by a 937 cc engine.
In the SuperSport 950's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Panigale V2 priced between ₹19.51 Lakhs - 21.53 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.
The SuperSport 950 S has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.