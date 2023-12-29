Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory

23.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuono V4 Key Specs
Engine1077 cc
View all Tuono V4 specs and features

Tuono V4 Factory Latest Updates

Tuono V4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tuono V4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Power: 175 PS @ 11350 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
    • ...Read More

    Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory Price

    Factory
    ₹23.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1077 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,66,000
    RTO
    1,77,280
    Insurance
    57,301
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,00,581
    EMI@49,448/mo
    Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Fuel Capacity
    17.9 L
    Saddle Height
    837 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Width
    810 mm
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Wheelbase
    1452 mm
    Kerb Weight
    209 kg
    Engine Type
    4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
    Displacement
    1077 cc
    Max Power
    175 PS @ 11350 rpm
    Max Torque
    121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    81 mm
    Stroke
    52.3 mm
    Compression Ratio
    13.6:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch control
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    DRLs
    Yes
    Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory EMI
    EMI44,504 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,70,522
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,70,522
    Interest Amount
    5,99,694
    Payable Amount
    26,70,216

