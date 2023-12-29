Tuono V4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tuono V4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like Tuono V4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tuono V4 Factory (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Quick Shifter, Display and specs like: Max Power: 175 PS @ 11350 rpm Engine Type: 4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine ...Read MoreRead Less