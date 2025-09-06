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Aprilia RSV4 vs Aprilia Tuono V4

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Aprilia Tuono V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tuono V4 engine makes power & torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Tuono V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Tuono v4
BrandApriliaAprilia
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 20.66 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1077 cc
Power216 PS PS175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
735 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm175 PS @ 11350 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm52.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1099 cc1077 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightAluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebInverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mm
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springÖhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterAprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch control
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97723,00,581
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00020,66,000
RTO
2,50,0801,77,280
Insurance
66,89757,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00349,448

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Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
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The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
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