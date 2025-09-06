In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Aprilia Tuono V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tuono V4 engine makes power & torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Tuono V4 Comparison