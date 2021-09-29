HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs Panigale V2

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Ducati Panigale V2

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineSuperquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Displacement
1077 cc955 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm60.8 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:112.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58119,43,191
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00017,49,000
RTO
1,77,2801,39,920
Insurance
57,30141,154
Accessories Charges
013,117
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44841,766

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details