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Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Ducati Panigale V2

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Panigale V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Panigale v2
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 19.51 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl16.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc890 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS119.637 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineSuperquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Displacement
1077 cc890 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm100 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm60.8 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmFully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmFully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesSports,Street
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlWheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre Calibration
Display
Yes4.3 Inch TFT
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58121,55,537
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00019,51,000
RTO
1,77,2801,56,080
Insurance
57,30148,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44846,330

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