In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Panigale V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Panigale v2
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|119.637 PS PS