|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|955 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|155 PS @ 10750 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|100 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|60.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|12.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹19,43,191
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹17,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,39,920
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹41,154
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹13,117
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹41,766