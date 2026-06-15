In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Multistrada v4
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|169.9 PS PS