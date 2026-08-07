In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|16.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|165 PS PS