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HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs S 1000 R [2021-2025]

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 S 1000 r [2021-2025]
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 19 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl16.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc999 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS165 PS PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium Alloy
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineWater/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
Displacement
1077 cc999 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemAnti-hopping Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm80 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm49.7 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmUpside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmAluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Dynamic
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
Display
YesColoured TFT Screen
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58120,99,656
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00019,00,000
RTO
1,77,2801,52,000
Insurance
57,30147,656
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44845,129

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