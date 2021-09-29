|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
|Displacement
|1077 cc
|999 cc
|Max Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm
|165 PS @ 11000 rpm
|Max Torque
|121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
|114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Anti-hopping Clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|80 mm
|Stroke
|52.3 mm
|49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|12.5 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹23,00,581
|₹19,92,897
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹20,66,000
|₹17,90,000
|RTO
|₹1,77,280
|₹1,43,200
|Insurance
|₹57,301
|₹41,797
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹17,900
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹49,448
|₹42,835