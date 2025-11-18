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HomeCompare BikesTuono V4 vs CBR1000RR-R

Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuono v4 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 20.66 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1077 cc1000 cc
Power175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia Tuono V4 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Displacement
1077 cc1000 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm48.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0Aluminium composite twin spar
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mmShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Console
Digital-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch controlTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Display
YesTFT
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58125,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00023,11,292
RTO
1,77,2801,84,903
Insurance
57,30154,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44854,816

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