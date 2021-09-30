HT Auto
Aprilia Tuono V4 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4
Factory
₹20.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Displacement
1077 cc1000 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm48.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,00,58125,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
20,66,00023,11,292
RTO
1,77,2801,84,903
Insurance
57,30154,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,44854,816
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
