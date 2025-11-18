In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS