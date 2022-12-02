Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzGLBOn Road Price in New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz GLB On Road Price in New Delhi

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

GLB Price in New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 72.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant goes up to Rs. 81.83 Lakhs in New Delhi. Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a choice of engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line₹ 72.96 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d Progressive Line₹ 78.34 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC AMG Line₹ 81.83 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLB Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200 Progressive Line
₹72.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1332 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,80,000
RTO
6,67,000
Insurance
2,48,823
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
72,96,323
EMI@1,56,826/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
220d Progressive Line
₹78.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
View breakup
220d 4MATIC AMG Line
₹81.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLB Alternatives

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q5 Price in New Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Evoque Price in New Delhi
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

65 Lakhs Onwards
Check GLB 2024 details
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GLC Price in New Delhi
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check Latest Offers
F-Pace Price in New Delhi
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Macan Price in New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLB News

The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
1 Dec 2022
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.
Watch: Mercedes GLB seeks to become a three-row wonder in lengthy SUV lineup
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz EQB luxury SUV
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
7 Nov 2022
Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
30 Dec 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLB News

Mercedes-Benz GLB Videos

Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    • View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    1.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details