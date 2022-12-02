Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 72.96 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant goes up to Rs. 81.83 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a choice of engine
Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 72.96 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant goes up to Rs. 81.83 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.
The Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in New Delhi for 1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 72.96 - 81.83 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz GLB dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in New Delhi, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs in New Delhi and Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line ₹ 72.96 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d Progressive Line ₹ 78.34 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC AMG Line ₹ 81.83 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price