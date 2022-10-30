Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMaruti SuzukiWagon ROn Road Price in Tarakeswar

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R On Road Price in Tarakeswar

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
6.43 - 8.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tarakeswar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Wagon R Price in Tarakeswar

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Tarakeswar starts from Rs. 6.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Tarakeswar. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.43 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 6.94 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.46 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Tarakeswar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXI 1.0
₹6.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
58,765
Insurance
29,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Tarakeswar)
6,43,392
EMI@13,829/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
VXI 1.0
₹6.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ZXI 1.2
₹7.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Swift Price in Tarakeswar
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Baleno Price in Tarakeswar
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Check Swift 2024 details
View similar Cars
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
Get Test Drive
Tiago Price in Tarakeswar
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Altroz Price in Tarakeswar
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Grand i10 Nios Price in Tarakeswar

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
The Jimny that is being sold in Indonesia is being built in India.
Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different
20 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki eVX concept will spawn out the OEM's first-ever all-electric car, slated to launch soon.
Maruti Suzuki patents Poolkar, Charge Hub, and Smart Charge names. What it means
20 Feb 2024
The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid gets sportier aesthetic treatment and a new mild-hybrid powertrain for better fuel economy
2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Launched In Indonesia With New Mild-Hybrid Engine
19 Feb 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details