Maruti Suzuki Wagon R On Road Price in Raigarh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
1/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Left Side
2/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Right Side
3/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View
4/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Grille
5/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Headlight
6/17
6.24 - 8.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raigarh
Wagon R Price in Raigarh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Raigarh starts from Rs. 6.24 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.45 Lakhs in Raigarh. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.24 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 6.81 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.17 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.45 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Raigarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXI 1.0
₹6.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,448
RTO
59,395
Insurance
10,153
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raipur
(Price not available in Raigarh)
6,24,496
EMI@13,423/mo
VXI 1.0
₹6.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI 1.2
₹7.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.50 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.65 lakh before taxes. There are five variants, two transmission choices and nine body colours to choose from.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift drive review: Right car in wrong time?
16 May 2024
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes re-energising the segment that has tough rivals like Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which hatchback to choose
16 May 2024
The Glydcar is a personal vehicle designed for urban mobility. Glydcars autonomously move in dedicated lanes, carrying up to 4 passengers directly to their destination with no stops.
Suzuki backs Glydways robocar startup for Southeast Asia expansion
15 May 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
View all
 

