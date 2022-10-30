HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R On Road Price in Gadag

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Grille
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Headlight
6.68 - 8.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gadag
Wagon R Price in Gadag

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Gadag starts from Rs. 6.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.75 Lakhs in Gadag. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.68 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 7.21 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.60 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.75 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Gadag

LXI 1.0
₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
89,033
Insurance
23,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Gadag)
6,67,765
EMI@14,353/mo
VXI 1.0
₹7.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI 1.2
₹7.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
The Glydcar is a personal vehicle designed for urban mobility. Glydcars autonomously move in dedicated lanes, carrying up to 4 passengers directly to their destination with no stops.
Suzuki backs Glydways robocar startup for Southeast Asia expansion
15 May 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) sits between Delta+ and Zeta variants
Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a new variant with six airbags. Check details
15 May 2024
The Tata Curvv will debut with its electric vehicle (EV) version first, followed by petrol and diesel variants, in line with the original plan.
Tata Curvv launch delayed by few months. Here’s when we can expect its launch
15 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
