Maruti Suzuki Jimny On Road Price in Navi Mumbai

4.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight
4.5 out of 5
15 - 17.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Navi Mumbai
Jimny Price in Navi Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 15.00 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.39 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 15.00 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 16.10 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 16.39 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List in Navi Mumbai

Zeta MT
₹15.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
1,64,097
Insurance
60,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Navi Mumbai)
14,99,506
EMI@32,230/mo
Alpha MT
₹16.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹16.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
3 May 2024
Suzuki Queensland is a separate entity from Suzuki Australia and the latter is expected to issue a separate recall for the off-roader
Suzuki Jimny recalled in Queensland, Australia over faulty fuel pump
23 Mar 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny continues to fetch heavy discounts in an attempt to boost its sales in India.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with up to 1.50 lakh discounts
7 Mar 2024
The Jimny that is being sold in Indonesia is being built in India.
Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different
20 Feb 2024
Images of a Maruti Jimny using two straps to pull out Land Rover Defender and Mahindra Scorpio SUVs out of snow somewhere near Gulmarg in Kashmir recently. (Image courtesy: X/@iNikhilsaini)
Watch: Maruti Jimny pull Land Rover Defender, Mahindra Scorpio stuck in snow
19 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
