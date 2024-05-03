Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 15.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.39 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
The
Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 15.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.39 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Jimny dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is mainly compared to Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai and Mahindra XUV500 2024 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT ₹ 15.00 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT ₹ 16.10 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone ₹ 16.01 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT ₹ 16.39 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price