Yamaha MT-15 on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 2.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha MT-15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.98 Lakhs in East Godavari.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Yamaha MT-15 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-15 dealers and showrooms in East Godavari for best offers.
Yamaha MT-15 on road price breakup in East Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-15 is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in East Godavari, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in East Godavari and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in East Godavari.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-15 STD ₹ 2.00 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 Deluxe ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition ₹ 1.98 Lakhs
