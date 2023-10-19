Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-15 on road price in Chittoor starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha MT-15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.64 Lakhs in Chittoor.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Yamaha MT-15 Dark Matte Blue and the most priced model is Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermillion.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-15 dealers and showrooms in Chittoor for best offers.
Yamaha MT-15 on road price breakup in Chittoor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-15 is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 which starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Chittoor, Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Chittoor and Suzuki Gixxer starting at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Chittoor.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-15 Dark Matte Blue ₹ 1.63 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 Metallic Black ₹ 1.63 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermillion ₹ 1.64 Lakhs
