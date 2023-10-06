Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Basti starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Yamaha Aerox 155 dealers and showrooms in Basti for best offers.
Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price breakup in Basti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is mainly compared to Aprilia SXR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Basti, Yamaha NMax 155 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Basti and Vespa SXL 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Basti.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha Aerox 155 STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
