Burgman Street falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Ride Connect Edition is 5.5 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 5.5 L Length: 1880 mm Max Power: 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm Engine Type: 4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled