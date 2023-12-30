Saved Articles

Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition

6/25
1.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Burgman Street Key Specs
Engine124 cc
Power8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Speed95 kmph
Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Latest Updates

Burgman Street falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Ride Connect

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.5 L
  • Length: 1880 mm
  • Max Power: 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
    Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Price

    Ride Connect Edition
    ₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    97,500
    RTO
    7,800
    Insurance
    6,402
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,11,702
    EMI@2,401/mo
    Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    1880 mm
    Wheelbase
    1265 mm
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Height
    1140 mm
    Additional Storage
    21.5 L
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    715 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    95 kmph
    Max Power
    8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
    Stroke
    57.4 mm
    Max Torque
    10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124 cc
    Engine Type
    4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    52.5 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    21.5 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Position Light, Flexible Foot Position For Rider, 2L Glove Box & Rake Storage, E20 Compliant, ETA Updates, Phone Battery Level Display, Speed Exceeding Alert, Missed Call Alert & Caller ID
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition EMI
    EMI2,161 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,00,531
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,00,531
    Interest Amount
    29,117
    Payable Amount
    1,29,648

    Suzuki Burgman Street other Variants

    STD
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,499
    RTO
    7,479
    Insurance
    6,325
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,07,303
    EMI@2,306/mo
    EX
    ₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124 cc
