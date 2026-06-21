In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS