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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs NTORQ 125

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Ntorq 125
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 88,376₹ 82,500
Mileage48 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.8 cc
Power8.6 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L5.8 L
Length
1880 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg111 kg
Height
1140 mm1164 mm
Additional Storage
21.5 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
715 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.5 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,37597,834
Ex-Showroom Price
88,37682,500
RTO
10,4859,153
Insurance
6,5146,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2642,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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