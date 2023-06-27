PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Raikot starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Raikot starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G dealers and showrooms in Raikot for best offers. PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price breakup in Raikot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto 7G STD ₹ 84,000