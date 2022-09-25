HT Auto
KTM RC 125 On Road Price in Talwandi Sabo

KTM RC 125 On Road Price in Talwandi Sabo

1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Talwandi Sabo are not available.Talwandi Sabo
KTM RC 125 Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹2.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
44.95 kmpl
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,80,538
RTO
14,773
Insurance
8,219
Accessories Charges
4,044
On-Road Price in Talwandi Sabo
2,07,574
EMI@4,462/mo
KTM RC 125 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
178.5 mm
Length
1977 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm
Dry Weight
154.2 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm

