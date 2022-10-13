Saved Articles

Keeway K300 R Glossy Black

Keeway K300 R Key Specs
Engine292.4 cc
View all K300 R specs and features

K300 R Glossy Black Latest Updates

K300 R falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of K300 R Glossy Black (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2010 mm
  • Max Power: 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
    • ...Read More

    Keeway K300 R Glossy Black Price

    Glossy Black
    ₹3.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,20,000
    RTO
    25,600
    Insurance
    14,071
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,59,671
    EMI@7,731/mo
    Keeway K300 R Glossy Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    135 mm
    Length
    2010 mm
    Wheelbase
    1360 mm
    Height
    1080 mm
    Kerb Weight
    165 kg
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    750 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    292 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
    Max Torque
    25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    292.4 cc
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Rear Suspension
    Center Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    USD shockabsorber, 37mm
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Keeway K300 R Glossy Black EMI
    EMI6,958 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,23,703
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,23,703
    Interest Amount
    93,755
    Payable Amount
    4,17,458

    Keeway K300 R other Variants

    Glossy White
    ₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,99,000
    RTO
    23,920
    Insurance
    13,718
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,36,638
    EMI@7,236/mo
    Glassy Red
    ₹3.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    View breakup

