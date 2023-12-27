In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm. On the other hand, K300 R engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less