HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Keeway K300 R Specifications

Keeway K300 R starting price is Rs. 2,99,000 in India. Keeway K300 R is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Keeway K300 R Specs

Keeway K300 R comes with 292.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of K300 R starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Keeway K300 R sits in the ...Read More

Keeway K300 R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Glossy Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2010 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Center Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD shockabsorber, 37mm
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Keeway K300 R Alternatives

UPCOMING
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs
Check 300SR details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Norton 500

Norton 500

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check 500 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
Check 402 S details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR300R details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Onwards
Check DR-Z50 details
View similar Bikes

Keeway K300 R News

The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
15 Sept 2022
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.&nbsp;
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
The Keeway Iskia 125 is a retro-styled offering that takes on the Vespa 125 and the likes in Europe
Keeway introduces Iskia 125 retro-styled scooter in Europe, to rival Vespa 125
16 Feb 2023
View all
 

Keeway K300 R Variants & Price List

Keeway K300 R price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway K300 R comes in 3 variants. Keeway K300 R top variant price is ₹ 3.2 Lakhs.

Glossy White
2.99 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Glassy Red
3.1 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Glossy Black
3.2 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Keeway Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Keeway Bikes

    Trending Keeway Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Keeway Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details