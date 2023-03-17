HT Auto
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Specifications

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 starting price is Rs. 55,000 in India. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 is available in 1 variant and
55,000 - 65,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Specs

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Aetos 100 starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1120 mm
Length
1720 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
110 km/charge
Max Speed
24 kmph
Chassis
Rainforced Steel
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Geofencing
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Kabira Mobility News

Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
17 Mar 2023
Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
20 Jul 2021
The Hermes 75 e-scooter packs a 60V40AH Li-ion battery which can be fast charged in four hours.
Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 commercial delivery electric scooter
13 Apr 2021
While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
3 Mar 2021
KM 3000 (L) and KM 4000 e-bikes
Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India
16 Feb 2021
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Variants & Price List

Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 price starts at ₹ 55,000 and goes upto ₹ 65,490 (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 comes in 1 variants. Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 top variant price is ₹ 55,000.

Lithium Ion
55,000*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

