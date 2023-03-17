Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 65,490.
Visit your nearest
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 is mainly compared to YUKIE Yuvee which starts at Rs. 44,385 in Hyderabad, Gowel ZX which starts at Rs. 44,456 in Hyderabad and Evolet Polo starting at Rs. 44,499 in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Lithium Ion ₹ 65,490
