Honda Livo on road price in Bahadurgarh starts from Rs. 77,970.
The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 83,890 in Bahadurgarh.
The lowest price model is Honda Livo Drum and the most priced model is Honda Livo Disc.
Honda Livo on road price breakup in Bahadurgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Livo is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Bahadurgarh, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Bahadurgarh and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bahadurgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Livo Drum ₹ 77,970 Honda Livo Disc ₹ 83,890
