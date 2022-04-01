Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHondaCBR1000RR-ROn Road Price in Siliguri

Honda CBR1000RR-R On Road Price in Siliguri

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
26.68 - 27.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Siliguri
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

CBR1000RR-R Price in Siliguri

Honda CBR1000RR-R on road price in Siliguri starts from Rs. 26.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda CBR1000RR-R top variant goes up to Rs. 27.25 Lakhs in Siliguri. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black₹ 26.68 Lakhs
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Red₹ 27.25 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CBR1000RR-R Variant Wise Price List in Siliguri

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Fireblade Black
₹26.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1000 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,74,905
RTO
2,37,490
Insurance
55,109
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Siliguri)
26,67,504
EMI@57,335/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Fireblade Red
₹27.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1000 cc
View breakup

Honda CBR1000RR-R Alternatives

BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S 1000 RR Price in Siliguri
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Streetfighter V4 Price in Siliguri
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport

Norton Commando 961 Sport

20.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check Commando 961 Sport details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Multistrada V4 Price in Siliguri
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Price in Siliguri
Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

23.69 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
RSV4 Price in Siliguri

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Honda CBR1000RR-R News

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has become more affordable in India.&nbsp;
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut by 10 lakh
1 Apr 2022
Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
21 Feb 2024
The 2024 Honda NX400 gets new features including traction control and a TFT screen, bringing the ADV up to speed against rivals
2024 Honda NX400 adventure motorcycle launched in Japan, rivals RE Himalayan 450
20 Feb 2024
Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
19 Feb 2024
File photo of an electric car charging station at Hotel Mikazuki in Kisarazu, Japan.
Japan carmakers forge ahead with EV investments despite slowdown
19 Feb 2024
View all
 Honda CBR1000RR-R News

Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details