Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Krishnanagar starts from Rs. 68,100.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 74,670 in Krishnanagar.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Krishnanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Krishnanagar, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Krishnanagar and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Krishnanagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 68,100 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 67,600 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 73,090 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 74,670
