Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 61,180. The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 68,910 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black. Visit your nearest Hero HF Deluxe dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.