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SXR 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia SXR 125 Front Left View
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Aprilia SXR 125 Front Right View
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Aprilia SXR 125 Rear Right View
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Aprilia SXR 125 Right View
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Aprilia SXR 125 Exhaust View
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Aprilia SXR 125 Footspace View
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Aprilia SXR 125 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia SXR 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all SXR 125 specs and features

SXR 125 STD

SXR 125 STD Prices

The SXR 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SXR 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the SXR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SXR 125 STD Colours

The SXR 125 STD is available in 4 colour options: Black, Blue, Red, White.

SXR 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The SXR 125 STD is powered by a 125 cc engine.

SXR 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SXR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

SXR 125 STD Specs & Features

The SXR 125 STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Aprilia SXR 125 STD Price

SXR 125 STD

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,058
RTO
10,644
Insurance
3,792
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,494
EMI@3,170/mo
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Aprilia SXR 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7 L
Length
1963 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1205 mm
Width
803 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
93 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Bore
52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
5A 12V
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Aprilia SXR 125 STD EMI
EMI2,853 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,32,744
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,32,744
Interest Amount
38,447
Payable Amount
1,71,191

Aprilia SXR 125 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
SXR 125vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
SXR 125vsChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
SXR 125vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
SXR 125vsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SXR 125vs450S
VLF Mobster 135

VLF Mobster 135

1.3 Lakhs
SXR 125vsMobster 135

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