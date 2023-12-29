Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 125 STD

1.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia SXR 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
SXR 125 STD Latest Updates

SXR 125 falls under Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of SXR 125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 7 L
  • Length: 1963 mm
  • Max Power: 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
    Aprilia SXR 125 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.45 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,16,000
    RTO
    9,280
    Insurance
    6,907
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,32,187
    EMI@2,841/mo
    Aprilia SXR 125 STD Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    7 L
    Length
    1963 mm
    Height
    1361 mm
    Width
    803 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-12,Rear :- 120/70-12
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
    Stroke
    58.6 mm
    Max Torque
    9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124.45 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Rear Suspension
    Hydraulic Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Hydraulic Double Telescopic
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Combine Braking System
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Aprilia SXR 125 STD EMI
    EMI2,557 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,18,968
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,18,968
    Interest Amount
    34,457
    Payable Amount
    1,53,425

    Aprilia SXR 125 Alternatives

    Aprilia SR 160

    Aprilia SR 160 Race

    99,999 - 1.19 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SXR 125 vs SR 160
    Aprilia SXR 160

    Aprilia SXR 160 STD

    1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SXR 125 vs SXR 160
    Vespa ZX 125

    Vespa ZX 125 BS6

    98,911
    Check latest Offers
    SXR 125 vs ZX 125

