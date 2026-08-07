In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Flex engine makes power & torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
SXR 125 vs Flex Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Flex
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.