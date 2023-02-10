HT Auto
Aprilia SXR 125 Specifications

Aprilia SXR 125 starting price is Rs. 1,14,994 in India. Aprilia SXR 125 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia SXR 125 Specs

Aprilia SXR 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SXR 125 starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

Aprilia SXR 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1361 mm
Fuel Capacity
7 L
Length
1963 mm
Width
803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :- 120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52 mm
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Double Telescopic
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Combine Braking System
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Aprilia News

The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia RS660
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China.&nbsp;
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
12 Jul 2022
Aprilia range of scooters are now costlier in India,
Piaggio hikes prices of Aprilia scooters in India. Check details
17 May 2022
View all
 

Aprilia SXR 125 Variants & Price List

Aprilia SXR 125 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SXR 125 comes in 1 variants. Aprilia SXR 125 top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.

STD
1.15 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Aprilia Bikes

