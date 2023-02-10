Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia SXR 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SXR 125 starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Aprilia SXR 125 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SXR 125 comes in 1 variants. Aprilia SXR 125 top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.
₹1.15 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
