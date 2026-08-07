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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Ather Energy Rizta

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Ather Energy Rizta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge.
SXR 125 vs Rizta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Rizta
BrandApriliaAther Energy
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range-123-159 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rizta
Ather Energy Rizta
S (IDC 123 Km) Mono
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L-
Length
1963 mm-
Wheelbase
1361 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg125 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1140 mm
Width
803 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
93 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolARAI Mileage
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes34 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5A 12V-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,23,942
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,17,047
RTO
10,6440
Insurance
3,7926,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1702,663
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Huge storage space Ather Grid fast charging Magic Twist is brilliant

Cons

Stiff suspension No proper rear footpegs

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