In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Shine vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS