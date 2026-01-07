In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Shine
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS