Toyota Urban Cruiser Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Urban Cruiser measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Urban Cruiser sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Urban Cruiser price starts at ₹ 8.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in 6 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser top variant price is ₹ 11.35 Lakhs.
₹8.5 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.25 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.85 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.9 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.75 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.35 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
