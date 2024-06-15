HT Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR

Toyota Innova Hycross Front Left Side
1/16
Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Left View
2/16
Toyota Innova Hycross Front Right Side
3/16
Toyota Innova Hycross Front View
4/16
Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard
5/16
Toyota Innova Hycross Steering Wheel
6/16
24.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs
Engine1987 cc
Mileage16.13 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Innova Hycross specs and features

Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR Latest Updates

Innova Hycross is a 8 seater MUV which has 12 variants. The price of Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: TNGA
  • Max Torque: 209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres
    • Mileage of GX (O) 8 STR is 16.13 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR Price

    GX (O) 8 STR
    ₹24.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,99,000
    RTO
    2,25,900
    Insurance
    1,12,395
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,37,795
    EMI@52,398/mo
    Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    TNGA
    Driving Range
    839 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    11.95 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.13 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    173 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Torsion beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    8 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52 litres
    Length
    4755 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1785 mm
    Width
    1845 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR EMI
    EMI47,158 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    21,94,015
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    21,94,015
    Interest Amount
    6,35,461
    Payable Amount
    28,29,476

    Toyota Innova Hycross other Variants

    G-SLF 7 STR
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,30,000
    RTO
    1,99,000
    Insurance
    1,02,022
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,31,522
    EMI@45,815/mo
    G-SLF 8 STR
    ₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GX 7 STR
    ₹22.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GX 8 STR
    ₹22.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GX (O) 7 STR
    ₹24.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹30.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 8 STR
    ₹30.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹32.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR
    ₹32.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    ZX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹35.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹35.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Check Latest Offers
