Innova Hycross is a 8 seater MUV which has 12 variants. The price of Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Innova Hycross is a 8 seater MUV which has 12 variants. The price of Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GX (O) 8 STR is 52 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: