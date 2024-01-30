Saved Articles

Toyota Innova Hycross GX 8 STR

22.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs
Engine1987 cc
Mileage16.13 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Innova Hycross specs and features

Innova Hycross GX 8 STR Latest Updates

Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross GX 8 STR in Delhi is Rs. 22.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: TNGA
  • Max Torque: 205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres
    Mileage of GX 8 STR is 16.13 kmpl.

    Toyota Innova Hycross GX 8 STR Price

    GX 8 STR
    ₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,20,000
    RTO
    2,08,000
    Insurance
    1,05,493
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,33,993
    EMI@48,017/mo
    Toyota Innova Hycross GX 8 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    TNGA
    Driving Range
    839 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.13 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    16 / 65 R205
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Torsion beam
    Rear Tyres
    16 / 65 R205
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52 litres
    Length
    4755 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1785 mm
    Width
    1845 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yas
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable
    Toyota Innova Hycross GX 8 STR EMI
    EMI43,215 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,10,593
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,10,593
    Interest Amount
    5,82,336
    Payable Amount
    25,92,929

    Toyota Innova Hycross other Variants

    G-SLF 7 STR
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,30,000
    RTO
    1,99,000
    Insurance
    1,02,022
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,31,522
    EMI@45,815/mo
    Add to Compare
    G-SLF 8 STR
    ₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GX 7 STR
    ₹22.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹27.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 8 STR
    ₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹32.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹33.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
