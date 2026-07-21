In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova crysta
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2393 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-