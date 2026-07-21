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Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Innova Hycross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta Innova hycross
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 19.72 Lakhs₹ 18.86 Lakhs
Range-839 km/charge
Mileage9 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2393 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
GX 7 STR
₹18.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Innova Crysta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Airbags
Rear Seats
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm173 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil SpringSemi-independent Torsion beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
447 L-
No of Seating Rows
33 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres52 litres
Length
4735 mm4755 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
1730 kg-
Height
1795 mm1785 mm
Width
1830 mm1845 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
2-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - ECO & Power ModeEco
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC ventsYes (Manual)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Speakers
6 Speakers4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch8 inch
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,42,49821,79,506
Ex-Showroom Price
19,72,00018,86,200
RTO
2,62,5002,09,700
Insurance
1,07,49883,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,34946,846

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Latest Car & Bike News

The facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross has been spotted testing with camouflage, revealing interior and exterior updates ahead of its debut.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing with interior changes and exterior tweaks
21 Jul 2026
The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a chrome-heavy grille, updated cabin trims and a few added features.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries
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Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta propel Toyota to post 17% YoY growth
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Latest Videos

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