Toyota Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR

32.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs
Engine1987 cc
Mileage23.24 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR Latest Updates

Innova Hycross is a 7 seater MUV which has 8 variants. The price of Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 32.73 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres
    • Mileage of ZX Hybrid 7 STR is 23.24 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR Price

    ZX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹32.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    28,33,000
    RTO
    2,99,300
    Insurance
    1,40,700
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    32,73,500
    EMI@70,360/mo
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    23.24 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    184 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    1208 Km
    Battery
    Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Engine
    1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    18 / 50 R225
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Torsion beam
    Rear Tyres
    18 / 50 R225
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52 litres
    Length
    4755 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1790 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    8 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    9
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Black/Dark Cheshnut
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR EMI
    EMI63,324 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    29,46,150
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    29,46,150
    Interest Amount
    8,53,305
    Payable Amount
    37,99,455

    Toyota Innova Hycross other Variants

    G-SLF 7 STR
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,30,000
    RTO
    1,99,000
    Insurance
    1,02,022
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,31,522
    EMI@45,815/mo
    G-SLF 8 STR
    ₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    GX 7 STR
    ₹22.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    GX 8 STR
    ₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹27.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    VX Hybrid 8 STR
    ₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    ₹33.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
