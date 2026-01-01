|Engine
|1987 cc
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR, equipped with a TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid and Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹34.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Innova Hycross deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystel Shine, Super White, Silver Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.
The Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR is powered by a 1987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 184 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Innova Hycross's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Invicto priced between ₹24.97 Lakhs - 28.61 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 26.4 Lakhs.
The Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.